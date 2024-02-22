Here’s an interesting stock idea: Although this scrip has rallied over the past week, the broader trend is bearish. The chart shows that the scrip is now trading near a resistance at 500. The 20-day moving average and a trendline resistance coincide at this level. So, 500 is a tough barrier to break. We anticipate a fall from here. Check out the latest episode of BL Today’s Pick to learn more.
