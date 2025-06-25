+ 700.40
+ 200.40
+ 8.00
+ 246.00
+ 40.00
+ 700.40
+ 200.40
+ 200.40
+ 8.00
+ 8.00
+ 246.00
Aluminium futures is currently trading at ₹245.50/kg. The contract began the current week on a strong note as it rallied past the resistance at ₹248 and marked a high of ₹250 on Monday.
However, there was no follow-through rally, and the price softened. That said, aluminium futures retain the bullish bias, and the price action shows that ₹245 is providing good support now.
Going forward, we expect the contract to move up. It can surpass the prior high of ₹250 and touch ₹256 in the near-term. ₹256 is a notable resistance which can trigger a corrective decline.
On the other hand, if aluminium futures declines from the current level of ₹245.50, there are support levels at ₹245 and ₹242, which can arrest the fall. But a breach of ₹242 can be slightly bearish.
While such a break might not turn the medium-term trend bearish, we will most likely see the downswing extending to ₹238 and then possibly to ₹235.
Nevertheless, as it stands, the inclination is bullish.
Last week, we suggested buying aluminium futures if it surpasses ₹248. Traders who went long following the breakout of ₹248 on Monday can hold the position. Target and stop-loss can be ₹256 and ₹244.
Published on June 25, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.