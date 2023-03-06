Copper futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rebounded from the ₹750-levels last week. However, the rally did not sustain and the prices fell after facing resistance at ₹775.

Although the price action on the weekly chart is showing growing influence of bears, bulls have good a chance to defend until the support at ₹750 holds..

If the support at ₹750 is breached, the short-term outlook can turn bearish where we could see the contract falling to ₹718. The downswing might extend to ₹700, an important support.

On the other hand, if the contract recovers from the current levels and surpasses the barrier at ₹775, we can expect it to establish another leg of an uptrend, potentially rallying past ₹800 and touch ₹825.

Nevertheless, as it stands, the bias seems bearish.

Trade strategy

Since there is a support at ₹750, traders can wait for now. Initiate fresh short positions when the contract slips below the support at ₹750. Place stop-loss at ₹775.

When the contract touches ₹718, tighten the stop-loss to ₹730. Exit the shorts at ₹705.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit