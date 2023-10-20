The short-term outlook is bullish for IFB Industries. The stock has been managing to hold higher this week amid the weak broader markets. Immediate support is around ₹900. Below that ₹880-870 is a very strong support zone as cluster of moving averages are poised in this region. A fall below ₹870 looks unlikely at the moment. IFB Industries share price can rise to ₹1,000 over the next couple of weeks.

A break above ₹1,000 can take the share price further higher towards ₹1,040 over the next three-four weeks. Short-term traders can buy the stock now. Accumulate on dips at ₹910. Stop-loss can be kept ₹865. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹940 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹955. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹975 when the price touches ₹1,000. Exit the long positions at ₹1,030.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)