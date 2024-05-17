₹1460 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1400

1470

1490

Go long only above 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹1453 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1410

1460

1500

Go long only above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹431 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

429

426

435

438

Go long now and at 430. Stop-loss can be kept at 428

₹278 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

271

279

282

Wait for dips. Go long at 275. Keep the stop-loss at 273

₹2850 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2825

2790

2860

2885

Go long only above 2860. Stop-loss can be kept at 2845

₹812 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

804

798

815

820

Go long on a break above 815 with a stop-loss at 813

₹3900 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3865

3840

3910

3950

Go long only on a break above 3910 with a stop-loss at 3895

22473 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22400

22280

22525

22640

Wait for dips. Go long at 22420. Stop-loss can be kept at 22380

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

