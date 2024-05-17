₹1460 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1400
1470
1490
Go long only above 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹1453 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1410
1460
1500
Go long only above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹431 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
429
426
435
438
Go long now and at 430. Stop-loss can be kept at 428
₹278 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
271
279
282
Wait for dips. Go long at 275. Keep the stop-loss at 273
₹2850 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2825
2790
2860
2885
Go long only above 2860. Stop-loss can be kept at 2845
₹812 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
804
798
815
820
Go long on a break above 815 with a stop-loss at 813
₹3900 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3865
3840
3910
3950
Go long only on a break above 3910 with a stop-loss at 3895
22473 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22400
22280
22525
22640
Wait for dips. Go long at 22420. Stop-loss can be kept at 22380
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
