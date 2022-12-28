The short-term outlook for the stock of Jindal Steel & Power is bullish. The sharp 9 per cent surge on Tuesday marks the end of the corrective fall since the first week of this month. A fresh leg of rally has begun. Support will now be in the ₹555-₹550 region. Intermediate dips will be limited to ₹550 as fresh buyers are likely to come into the market at lower levels.

Jindal Steel & Power can rally to ₹645-₹650 over the next two three weeks. Traders can go long now and accumulate at ₹560. Keep the stop-loss at ₹535. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹585, the stock moves up to ₹595. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹615 when the stock touches ₹630 on the upside. Book profits at ₹640.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)