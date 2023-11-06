State-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd's subsidiary Legacy Iron Ore Ltd is set to mine gold in Western Australia, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

NMDC will commence its mining operation at the Mount Celia gold project located in Western Australia, the government said, adding it will be first gold mine in its extensive portfolio.

"The first ore for processing at Paddington gold mine is scheduled for CYQ1, 2024, and it is poised to become a significant contributor to India's gold production landscape," the statement added.

Reuters reported in May, citing sources, that NMDC was in talks with Australia's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd for lithium exploration and mining.