BMW’s ‘beast’ redefines the full-size SUV Coupe

From being a one-off design variant targeted at younger buyers looking for individuality, the Sports Utility Coupe has now become a standard addition to model lines across size classes. Almost every major luxury SUV maker now has a range of regular coupe-style SUV and its performance equivalent. The latest to join the line-up for Indian buyers is the 2020 BMW X6.

Design

The design of the BMW X6 always conveyed a dynamic impression, a sort of elegant beast waiting for its master’s command. The significantly larger BMW Kidney Grille makes for a powerful appearance. And if you are not intimidated by the size of that grille, you can also now choose to add the optional Illuminated Kidney Grille – a first-ever for BMW. The characteristic twin LED headlights come as standard and extend up to the BMW Kidney Grille and emphasise the presence and width of the car. The optional BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and non- dazzling high beam function with a range of around 500 metres. The new third-gen X6 gets 20-inch light alloy wheels, and a new distinctive front apron, enlarged air inlets and side sills with additional character line. Compared to its predecessor, the 2020 BMW X6 has grown in terms of length (26 mm), width (15mm) and wheelbase (42mm).

At the same time, overall height has been reduced (6 mm). The air breather in body colour combines with large wheel arches to highlight the exterior’s aggressive look. Like the predecessor, the rear of the new BMW X6 has an athletic silhouette with strong haunches and its width is further accentuated by wide L-shaped LED rear lights.

The automatic tailgate opens up to 580 litres of storage space. Depending on various requirements, the three sections of the second row backrest can also be folded in a 40:20:40 split to create 1,530 litres of space.

Cabin

The interior of the all-new BMW X6 is designed to create an exclusive and driver-focussed driving experience. The controls have been redesigned for a modern re-interpretation of the classic BMW cockpit. Lots of convenience features in the new model including Temperature Controlled Cup holders (heated and cooled) and Wireless Charging as standard. The interior also gets a healthy dose of premium materials such as Leather Vernasca upholstery in 6 color tones included as standard. The large Panorama Glass Roof fills up the cabin with natural light and brings in a sense of spaciousness; important for the second row given its coupe silhouette. It also gets electronically adjustable sports seats in leather upholstery with memory function for the driver and front passenger. The optional ‘CraftedClarity’ glass application is meant to make the interior controls look more elegant.

The all-new BMW X6 xDrive40i is available with separate packages of xLine and M Sport. While the xLine variant gets Sports Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension and V-spoke style light alloys, the M Sport variant gets M Leather Steering Wheel along-with the Sports Seats, M Sport Brakes, M Sport exhaust system, Adaptive M Suspension, M aerodynamics package and 20-inch M light alloys. Interior trim strips in M Carbon Fibre is optionally available with the M Sport.

Powertrain

The petrol engine in the X6 xDrive40i is from the BMW EfficientDynamics family featuring BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The three-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine of produces an output of 340hp and a maximum torque of 450Nm at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in 5.5 seconds, and can attain a top speed of 250kmph. The engine has been mated to the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission which is said to collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard and launch control function should offer even greater driving pleasure. The latest generation of the BMW xDrive system splits drive torque between the front and the rear wheels variably and as the situation demands. The intelligent all-wheel drive is focused on maximising traction, agility and directional stability.

The all-new BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high- resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality, Hi-Fi Loudspeaker system and optional Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions. An extremely handy wireless charging station also doubles up as a power bank. Parking and maneuvering in confined spaces is made easy by the parking assistant along with reversing assistant. The system remembers the last 50 meters covered and is able to automatically reverse the car along exactly the same route. The standard BMW Gesture Control allows drivers to perform various actions through simple hand gestures. The BMW Display Key is available as an option with the new BMW X6.

The 2020 X6 also gets a host of safety kit including six airbags. Further, for the first time, the Sports Activity Coupe (as BMW calls it) can be customised according to the buyers preferences including 21-inch alloys, 4-zone air conditioning, a special rear-seat entertainment package and other high quality options from BMW Individual. The new X6 has been priced at ₹95 lakh for both the xLine and the M Sport trim variants.