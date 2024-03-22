The original BMW X1 was born out of an increasing demand for crossovers. With cars like the X5 and X3 having made substantial progress globally, it was natural for BMW to democratise the SUV. Like the 1 Series, the X1 effectively lowered the entry barrier, making BMWs available to a wider target customer base. More than a decade later, BMW has tried to repeat that with the iX1, an all-electric iteration of the BMW X1, priced to ensure that new takers don’t shy away. We drive the most affordable all-electric BMW SUV available today, to find out if going the alternative route has any major downsides, and more importantly, if it retains everything good that we’ve come to associate with BMWs, sans the much-loved internal combustion engine.

So, how much of the internal combustion engines from the X1 will you miss? The answer to that is not much, honestly. The all-electric BMW iX1 is powered by a dual-motor system which generates 309 bhp and 50.37 kg-m. That, for a car of this size, is more than adequate, and it makes the iX1 feel spirited at all times. Backed by a 66.4 kWh battery, the iX1 seems properly equipped for both urban and inter-city journeys. The company claims a range of 440 km, and during the time we spent with the car, we managed to extract just under 400 km, which isn’t bad at all.

The claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds is also seriously quick for something that isn’t a performance-focussed model. The instantly available torque obviously works in the iX1’s favour, but there’s also a unique ‘Boost’ paddle behind the steering wheel. This, at the expense of some battery range, is a bit like hitting the NoS button, made popular through the Fast and Furious film franchise. A sudden burst of power ensures you’re the first to cross the chequered flag, or in this case, perform an overtaking manoeuvre safely.

When compared to the conventional X1, the iX1 has some minute changes, including the obvious green registration plate, a closed-off design for the grille up front, the absence of an exhaust tip and so on

B-pedal

The additional (and momentary) power increment of 39 bhp might not sound like a lot, but it definitely helps in everyday scenarios. Another thing that we found suitable for the iX1 — not too different from other electric cars — is the B-mode, which enables single-pedal driving. For those new to this, it involves depressing the accelerator to draw power and letting go of it when you want the car to decelerate. The brake pedal works as intended, so in case someone pops out of nowhere, you can use the brakes conventionally. What’s also noticeable in the iX1 is the lack of noise; the sound-deadening is very good, and it complements the nearly silent nature of the powertrain.

With two motors, the iX1 also gets an effective all-wheel-drive system, ensuring that changes in tarmac quality and grip levels will not affect the car much. On the other hand, the iX1’s relatively compact size ensures that if urban driving is what you’re going to do, it’ll be as effortless as it can get. The steering is light, too, furthering the iX1’s usability.

The interior, with a great mix of different textures, is very easy on the eye

Interior

Taking a leaf out of the BMW iX’s book, which we reviewed last week, the interior of the iX1 is as peerless as they come. The sense of sophistication is only heightened by the design and the choice of upmarket materials. The interior, with a great mix of different textures, is very easy on the eye. The move to all-electric might have not required any major interior changes, but BMW has gone ahead and made some anyway. For instance, the circular iDrive controller is now gone, and the same functionalities have either made their way onto the steering wheel buttons or into the touchscreen system.

Which, in this case, is a 10.7-inch infotainment unit that boasts not just the smoothness of a modern smartphone but also the intuitiveness. The user experience shows how far we’ve come from the days of the original iDrive, which some people found confusing. Like any other modern car in the segment, this is obviously not the only large screen here. A 10.25-inch digital instrument console complements it, and offers enough screen real estate for the driver to get access to all the vital information about the car without getting distracted. The 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is only going to make journeys better, as it sounds good, and also because there’s no engine noise to disturb the orchestra.

On the outside, the BMW iX1 isn’t too different from the X1, which has redeemed itself in the latest generation. It no longer looks like a BMW hatchback that’s been lifted to look cool, or a full-sized BMW SUV that’s been scaled down on a tight budget. The X1 looks handsome, and the iX1 benefits from all of that.

Dynamic design

Unlike some of its stablemates, though, the iX1 isn’t given the slightly awkward ‘bunny teeth’ grille, and we’re thankful for the design choice here. The conventional kidney grille, while not small by any means, looks great on the iX1, and sits well with the familiar shape of the X1, which also retains other BMW elements like the Hofmeister kink. On the whole, the car looks pretty dynamic, even when not moving.

When compared to the conventional X1, the iX1 has some minute changes, including the obvious green registration plate, a closed-off design for the grille up front, the absence of an exhaust tip and so on. The taillights too have been given a slimmer profile, which works well with the rest of the electric SUV’s styling. In addition, there are many premium car features — some of which are optional — that the iX1 owners will appreciate.

Products like the iX1 make the transition to all-electric easier. It accepts AC charging at up to 11 kW, whereas fast DC charging is capped at 130 kW — a quick 10-minute top-up at the latter gives the iX1 a range increase of 120 km.

Priced at ₹66.90 lakh, ex-showroom, the BMW iX1 is the most affordable all-electric BMW SUV. Rivalled by cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQB and the Kia EV6, the iX1 benefits largely from what the new X1 offers and takes it to a new level, with an all-electric powertrain. There’s peppy performance, the interior is well-equipped, it drives very well, and as far as looks go, it doesn’t score badly either. As an everyday BMW, most will not lament the loss of a conventional powertrain, and with the inclusion of ‘Boost’, you’ll forget about other shortcomings at the flick of a paddle.