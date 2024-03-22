BMW has revitalised its 6 Series range, with the launch of the 620d M Sport Signature variant. Priced at ₹78.90 lakh, ex-showroom, this tech-laden car is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that makes 188 bhp and 40.78 kg-m, resulting in a 0-100 km/h time of under 8 seconds. The 6 Series is made keeping in mind not just outright performance but also luxury, which explains the standard-fitment air suspension, soft-close doors, comfort seats, a four-zone climate control and a rear-seat entertainment package which comprises two 10.25-inch rear screen and a Blu-Ray player. The much-hyped BMW Display Key is also standard, which means with Remote Control Parking, users can park the car in narrow spaces without even getting into it. Bookings are now open.

Lexus LM 350h priced at ₹2 crore onwards

A people-mover it definitely isn’t. This is a luxury van, made to rival cars like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, with unmatched luxury, comfort, and acres of headroom. Available in two configurations, one with seven seats and the other with four individual chairs, the Lexus LM 350h is priced at ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore, ex-showroom, respectively.

Lexus LM 350h | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

Powering the LM is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine and an E-Four all-wheel drive system, which has an electric motor placed on each axle. The list of features is long enough to justify the price, but just to give you an idea of the extent of luxury the LM offers, the four-seat version comes with a 48-inch screen fitted inside.

Most powerful Triumph Rocket 3 now available in India

Triumph has launched the most powerful version of the Rocket 3, in two variants – the Storm R and the Storm GT. Priced at ₹21.99 lakh and ₹22.59 lakh, ex-showroom, both come with a 2.5-litre engine which makes 180 bhp and 22.94 kg-m.

Triumph Rocket 3 | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

Both bikes get blacked-out components, a long list of standard features (including heated grips on the GT), Showa forks, adjustable mono-shock, 320 mm disc brakes at the front and a 300 mm disc brake at the back, cornering ABS, four riding modes and several more.

