To ardent fans of Land Rover, the word ‘Velar’ will bring up images of the first-generation Range Rover prototypes. It was the name given to the prototype of an SUV that would change — or help change, if not singlehandedly — how one looked at off-roaders. From a utilitarian means of ferrying people, working on the farm and doing military service, to a more upmarket vehicle that would just about do the aforementioned but wouldn’t shy away when commissioned to make a trip to Knightsbridge — or Khan Market, the SUV has come a long way.

Over the last few years, SUVs have become the choice for many buyers, regardless of how deep or shallow their pockets are. The Range Rover does deserve a lot of credit for that, but with each new generation, both the full-sized Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport (a sub-variant launched in the early 2000s) appear to become more luxurious (and pricier), thus creating a space for a mid-tier model. This is where the Range Rover Velar steps in, as a considerable upgrade over the entry-level Range Rover Evoque, but not doing anything to destabilise the model hierarchy by challenging the status quo of the Range Rover Sport. Nearly six years after it was brought out, the Velar has a lot to offer on paper, and in the updated-for-2024 version, it strengthens its position as the road-focussed mid-tier Range Rover.

Depending on your fuel of choice, the Velar can be specced with either a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (296 bhp and 40.78 kg-m) or a 2-litre diesel (201 bhp and 43.84 kg-m). Both engines get an eight-speed gearbox, with all-wheel drive available as part of the standard package (it’s a Land Rover, after all), as well as the extremely useful Terrain Response 2 System. For those new to Land Rovers, the latter is a quick way to make the SUV more suited for specific off-road tasks. You just have to select the off-road situation at hand, and the system will vary certain parameters of the car to ensure that it’s dealt with smoothly.

The new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen system is the control centre for all things infotainment, climate control, and even important car functions like driving modes

Design

We’ll come to the driving aspect of this Range Rover in a bit, but we can’t do that without appreciating how good it looks. Despite only minimal updates — as far as the exterior design goes — over the last seven years, the Velar remains a very good-looking SUV. New, flashy designs tend to lose novelty rather quickly but that hasn’t happened with the Velar at all. For the 2024 model, JLR designers have just about made the car fresh with minimal updates, without fiddling with the overall styling. It gets new alloy wheels, and the minute changes made to the front grille and bumper — and the inclusion of the Pixel LED headlights — are complemented by new LED taillights.

Unlike the exterior, the interior (which is where you’re going to spend most of your time) has been thoroughly updated. Minimalism might not be as hip in the design world elsewhere, but car designers are hellbent on making cabins more clutter-free, opting for a cleaner look. Whether or not it works for you is something you’ll have to decide, but if a nearly button-free dashboard is what you’re after, the Velar gets you closer to that than it did in the past. The new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen system is the control centre for all things infotainment, climate control, and even important car functions like driving modes. The Range Rover bit is fully justified in the Velar’s name, with inclusions like four-zone climate control, heated massage seats, panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker Meridian sound system. There are also wireless connectivity suites (for both Apple and Android smartphones) in addition to wireless charging.

Depending on your fuel of choice, the Velar can be specced with either a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (296 bhp and 40.78 kg-m) or a 2-litre diesel (201 bhp and 43.84 kg-m)

Luxurious cabin

It’s not just feature-rich — the cabin also exudes luxury, with its high-quality materials, excellent craftsmanship and impeccable fit and finish. Space isn’t constrained, either, with a fair bit of headroom and legroom, even for taller passengers. What further strengthens the Velar’s case as a luxury daily driver is its ride quality. The SUV is equipped with air suspension, which makes all the difference when it comes to handling a variety of road surfaces that the modern urban drive in India usually offers. Of course, when the going gets tougher, you’ll want to select the right mode on the Terrain Response 2 (Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand, and Dynamic), and the Velar will drive along nicely.

We had the diesel-engined Velar on test, and it surprised us with its refinement, and how smoothly it behaved on the move. The claimed 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds won’t put it anywhere close to a sports car, but the Velar isn’t fighting for that spot. The torquey diesel engine ensures that it doesn’t feel out of breath, regardless of the situation; with remarkably good sound insulation, exterior noise doesn’t creep into the cabin, making the Velar a nice place to be all day long. During our run in and around Mumbai, it delivered solid fuel economy figures, too, averaging between 14 to 17 km/l. For keen drivers, the Velar is a good mix of stability and agility; the suspension is well-sorted for on-road use, and the steering is precise. Make no mistake, you won’t toss away your Porsche Boxster’s keys for this one, but you won’t mind taking the Velar out for a Sunday morning drive, either.

Ticks all boxes

For the potential buyer who wants a smart-looking SUV which carries the Land Rover legacy of performing well off-road and Range Rover’s luxury and style, all encompassed in a package that’s positioned at around the same price as the previous generation Range Rover Sport, the Velar ticks many boxes. It’s approachable without losing out on the luxury aspect, it has great road presence, and it scores pretty high on driving pleasure, too. Passenger space and comfort are taken care of well, the interior looks and feels upmarket, and it won’t be a bad place to start for those who want to arrive in style.

It’s priced at ₹87.9 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, which is a few lakh cheaper than some of the alternatives in the space, like the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. These offer either more space or more powerful engines, but despite having been around for longer than the current iterations of both, the Velar definitely looks more stylish, both inside and out. It might be the mid-tier offering in the Range Rover line-up, but it’s certainly not to be ignored.