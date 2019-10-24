Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger

The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual highlighting of features in their cars and bikes that should really be considered mundane and taken for granted. There was a point in time when mud-flaps being offered as standard fitment was supposed to be a big deal. Even today we still see shark-fin antenna and diamond-cut alloy wheels being underlined in product brochures.

Luxury car makers suffer from this ailment too, with many still listing features like CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity and cooled cup holders, as though they are unique to their segment of vehicles. But, a few mass market car brands have been ramping up the game bringing in features like these, and others like auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers into affordable small cars.

Smartphones have become literally an extension of our hands and double up as the in-car music system and navigation device too. As a related development, one of the features that has been doing the rounds recently amongst luxury and premium car brands is wireless phone charging. This is now that one premium convenience feature that every car brand wants to plonk on to the centre console of their cars. It is also one of those features that is fast being offered in cars in the sub-₹10 lakh category. But if you are one of those who already has a car which doesn’t have a wireless charging tray, then here is a simplistic solution to the problem.

The ‘Grip’ is a Qi protocol compatible wireless charger from lifestyle accessories brand Pebble. The brand which already has a bunch of car charger accessories in the market has made this addition to the range for car owners looking for a dual solution — a mobile phone holder and charger combo. The chunky phone holder acts as the base for the wireless fast charger, offering three wattage range standards for fast charging - 5W/ 7.5W and 10W.

Just click-on all the parts - the spring-loaded clip for sliding into the air-conditioner vent, then attach the fast charger base-cum-phone holder, route the wire to the USB slot in your music system or the car’s centre console and you are good to go. The charger is also said to have intelligent thermal management to help avoid overheating during the charger’s operation. Also listed as one of the features is protection from electrical surges and accidental falls, though during my usage cycles and long drives, I found the charger clamp to be quite effective in holding the unit in place.

Using high drain apps like Google Maps on our smartphones can quickly pull down the battery, and that when this Pebble holder and charger will be a useful addition to your car accessories kit. The Pebble Grip retails for ₹2,499 and is available in leading retail stores and also online.