Getting a green rating for buildings has become that much easier and convenient. You no longer have to go in search of green construction material and products. There are over 3,000 different approved green products that can go into the making of an eco-friendly building or space.

To make it easier and inclusive, the Indian Green Business Council (IGBC) — a part of CII that promotes eco-friendly buildings — rates buildings and spaces across 31 different ratings. You can now get a green rating for your school, landscape, campus, village, resort or your residential society. Why, even interiors, if it conforms to the standards set by the IGBC, can get you a green tag.

Exclusive rating systems

During the last four years, IGBC has launched exclusive rating systems for achieving net zero energy, net zero water and net zero waste to landfill, to facilitate projects to achieve the green status. Says C Shekar Reddy, Chairman of IGBC: “Going green is no longer a prohibitively expensive exercise. Now, there are thousands of products available that fit well into the rating requirements. This has significantly enhanced the choices and availability, incentivising more players to join the green building movement. In cases where the ratings have been considered right from inception, the incremental cost is negligible, if any.”

Some green practices that require nil to marginal costs include incorporating design elements such as good daylighting, cross ventilation, providing good tree cover and planting local flora; usage of permeable paver blocks to allow rainwater percolation; usage of local materials, recycled content, efficient water fixtures; and using on-site renewable energy to power common areas.

India is the second country in the world in terms of the largest registered green building footprint after the US. There is at least one building assigned the green rating by the IGBC among 10,932 projects covering an area of 10 billion square feet. But the green movement has to increase its reach. Notes Reddy: “We have decided to broad base the movement to get more people join the drive. Earlier only a few buildings could afford to get a rating by the council. Now, the rating system is broad based to make it more inclusive, giving people a sense of pride.”

Quoting World GBC, an IGBC executive says the construction sector consumes one-third of the total energy produced in the world, making it a key contributor to climate change. It, therefore, has a significant role in global climate action to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C as per the Paris Agreement.

In India, it is estimated that buildings contribute over 20 per cent of emissions with its ancillary industries being one of the biggest consumers of natural resources. The building sector has an excellent opportunity to take the leadership role in accelerating towards net zero.

The 22-year-old IGBC is driving green initiatives in the buildings and construction sector. According to the council, green buildings are required to be designed, constructed and operated in such a way that they are self-sufficient and minimally dependent on external sources in terms of resource consumption to make them eco-friendly buildings.

The IGBC launched ‘Mission on Net Zero’ two years ago to achieve the net zero milestone by 2050. Over 350 players in the building sector agreed to work aligning with the mission’s objectives. Recognising the fact that collaboration with the real estate and construction industry is vital, the IGBC has also signed an agreement with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to roll out sustainable designs and construct 4,000 green, sustainable realty projects by 2030.

Technical support

The council will provide technical and skill development support for CREDAI projects to go green and help them achieve green ratings. The two entities have come together recently with the idea of launching a project registration drive, during which developers/builders/owners of projects will be registering their projects under appropriate IGBC rating systems – thereby showcasing their leadership and commitment towards building a sustainable planet.

As many as 71 projects from CREDAI members have registered their commercial and residential projects under various IGBC Green Building Ratings, accounting to 40 million sq. ft of green footprint.

“We’re commencing a national movement of Green Development projects by raising awareness among our developer members and encouraging them to participate in building a greener, sustainable India. This is in line with our mission towards minimising carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality for Indian real estate by 2050,” says Boman Irani, President of CREDAI.

The IGBC’s rating system has inspired other countries in the subcontinent to promote green buildings. In fact, projects in Nepal and Bangladesh have already adopted IGBC’s green ratings. The council’s initiatives do augur well for the construction industry striving to be sustainable,