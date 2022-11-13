Climate change loss and damage refers to the negative consequences of climate change on human beings, flora, fauna and the environment.

The increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather conditions caused by climate change such as storms, floods, heatwaves, sea levels rising and ocean acidification result in economic and human loss.

The non-economic loss and damage include disease, lack of mobility, damage to biodiversity and habitats.

In the global climate change policy debate, ‘loss and damage’ pertains to supporting developing countries vulnerable to the ravages of climate change.

Developing countries point out that developed countries are primarily responsibility for climate change. They ask for compensation to help them address the current and future loss and damage.

‘Attribution science’ is an upcoming research field to measure climate-related loss and damage.

COP 27 currently taking place in Egypt has special focus on loss and damage.

