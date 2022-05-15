hamburger

Clean Tech

‘Cut emissions now’

Team BL | Updated on: May 15, 2022
Jim Skea, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group III

"It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F); without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

— Jim Skea, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group III

Published on May 15, 2022
