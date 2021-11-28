Paved with green cement and concrete

After COP26 there are many sectors with promises to keep. The cement and concrete industry is one such. After presenting its Concrete Future 2050 roadmap for net-zero concrete at the Glasgow meet, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) now has to act on its commitment.

The global industry body says it has already made proportionate reductions of 20 per cent in carbon dioxide emissions in cement production over the last three decades. The roadmap envisages an acceleration of decarbonisation to achieve the same reduction in just a decade. It outlines proportionate reduction of 25 per cent in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 to achieve full decarbonisation by mid-century. “The roadmap actions between now and 2030 will prevent almost 5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions,” the GCCA website says.

GCCA India has 11 members: ACC Limited, Ambuja Cements, Dalmia Cement, HeidelbergCement India, JK Cement Ltd, JSW Cement, Orient Cement Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Shree Digvijay Cement Ltd, Ultratech Cement Ltd and Vicat India.

It has started working on an India-specific roadmap, to be readied by end-2022. It also plans to soon unveil its new report on the benefits of blended cement. The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) will provide its domain expertise to GCCA India. “This is not empty talk,” emphasises Kaustubh Phadke, General Manager, GCCA India. He points out that the Indian cement sector is the second largest and most energy-efficient in the world, reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by 40 per cent from 1990 to date.

He says the focus will be on clinker substitution, alternative fuels for coprocessing, waste heat recovery and newer technologies like carbon capture, among others. “It needs to be aided with policy interventions, public procurement reforms, carbon pricing mechanisms and legislation to support a circular economy,” he adds. From 2030, the sector will use green hydrogen instead of coal and pet coke.