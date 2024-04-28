A report on plastic waste released on April 11, by Swiss non-profit EA Earth Action paints a grim picture. It estimates that plastic waste generated in 2024 will be 220 million tonnes. The per capita plastic waste this year will be 28 kg. The report notes that waste generated has seen a steady increase since 2021.

Going by the report 12 nations are responsible for 60 per cent of the world’s mismanaged plastic waste. The top five countries contributing to this are China, the US, India, Brazil and Mexico.

For 2024, Plastic Overshoot Day is projected to occur on September 5. That is the day when plastic waste produced surpasses the capacity of the planet’s waste management systems.

To track the issue at a national level, the report gives each country its Plastic Overshoot Day determined by the amount of plastic waste generated and the country’s capacity to manage it. India overshot its limit on April 23. In short, the plastic waste generated for the rest of year may go untreated unless an additional effort is put in.

The report also notes that 50 per cent of the world’s population resides in areas where plastic waste generated exceeds the capacity to manage it. This is expected to rise to 66 per cent by September 5, the Plastic Overshoot Day.

This year’s report included plastic waste from the textile industry and household waste into its analysis. Last year, it focussed on plastic packaging waste alone.