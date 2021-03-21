When waste becomes the trendy winner

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Buying clothes is an integral part of retail therapy, but there is hardly any doubt that the fast fashion industry weighs down heavily on the planet. With more demand for cotton, polyester and chemical dyes, the industry’s carbon footprint is rising steadily amid growing concern on the environment fallout. The ecological destruction includes increase in water consumption, pollution of waterbodies, and discarded piles of clothes ending up in landfills. This has led to a call for sustainability and circularity in the textile value chain across the globe, including India.
Since 2018, several textile players have become conscious of the degradation they are causing and attempting course correction. Of course, they have a long way to go to achieve true circularity. As the United Nations Environment Programme’s report ‘Sustainability and Circularity in the Textile Value Chain: Global Stocktaking’, explains, “Circularity goes beyond incremental improvements, e.g. increasing resource efficiency, increasing recycling rates and decreasing hazardous chemical use, and requires a system-wide approach, transforming the way textiles are designed, produced, consumed and disposed of.”
The report stresses the need to bring together initiatives that address different aspects of textiles, to achieve systemic changes. And UNEP’s partnership in the Circular Design Challenge (CDC) is one such initiative. Now in its third year, it hopes to make a difference.
Winning ideas
Last week, at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, CDC 3.0 shortlisted six design entrepreneurs who recycle waste material and form independent fashion labels that showcase the principles of circularity. The parameters for the jury included design principles, aesthetics, business viability, scalability, value chain and collaborations.
The winner is Goa-based Satyajit Vetoskar’s ‘Bandit’, which used waste tarpaulin and flex billboards to produce trendy bags.
Sponsored by R|ElanTM Fashion for Earth, as in the past, the winner will receive a cash prize of ₹20 lakh to build its brand and be helped with industry linkages.
The shortlist included Bengaluru-based NEFT graduate Nehal Celly, who had created the label ‘Nece Genre’ with her design concept on ‘Terrains’, replicating topography. She has collaborated with Arvind Mills to use denim waste. Also from Bengaluru was Anitha Shankar, who designed the ‘Tote Scarf’ from recycled PET yarn. If its owner forgot to carry a shopping bag, the scarf was strong enough to serve as a load bearing tote. Each tote scarf was made from 2.2 PET bottles, saving 500 single-use plastic bags per annum per person. From the same city was Priyanka Muniyappa, whose project ‘Grandma Would Approve’ scouts for garments that are 30-50 years old and increases their lifecycle by rewriting them into new shapes and forms, “creating layers of memories of multiple timelines”.
Using waste was the USP of all the entrepreneurs. Kolkata’s Meghna Nayak, with label ‘LataSita’, picked up used material from puja pandals or discarded wardrobes and used zero-waste production to turn them into garments and accessories. Noida’s Ashita Singhal’s label ‘Paiwand’ upcycled and recycled textile waste using handloom weaves and handcrafted techniques.
Last year’s winner, brand ‘Malai’, too had a unique concept. Kerala-based Susmith Chempodil and Zuzana Gombosova chose to use the coconut palm. They made bio-composite material based on bacterial cellulose grown on water from mature coconuts and natural fibres. The material proved to be a vegan alternative to leather for accessories and garments.
A stitch in time...
Atul Bagai, who heads UNEP’s India office, outlines the organisation’s role: “Our partnership with CDC is to advance systems thinking and circularity… UNEP is advocating solutions to advance towards a sustainable and more circular textile value chain through capacity building, knowledge products and policy recommendations.”
However, CDC is not the only Indian initiative to promote sustainability transition in the textile sector. In 2019, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) along with the UN and IMG Reliance launched Project SU.RE, said to be the domestic apparel industry’s largest commitment towards sustainable fashion. The initiative introduced a framework to help the industry reduce its carbon emissions, increase resource efficiency, tackle waste and water management, and create positive social impact for long-term sustainability. The aim is to help signatory brands target 65-70 per cent of sustainability practices across sourcing and operations by 2026.
There is also the Circular Apparel Innovation Factory, a venture initiated by Intellecap with anchor partners Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and The Doen Foundation. Its team of consultants, industry specialists, and impact professionals looks at the textile value chain and identifies the gaps. It then tests innovative solutions and forges meaningful alliances to promote circularity. Much needed in this sector that is economically on fast-forward, but also one of the most polluting.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...