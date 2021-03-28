Key milestones of an oil major BPCL

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
1928 — Asiatic Petroleum (India) joined hands with Burmah Oil Company and formed the Burmah-Shell Oil Storage and Distributing Company of India Ltd.
1952 — Burmah Shell Refineries Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company under the Indian Companies Act.
1976 — Burmah-Shell Oil Storage and Distributing Company of India Ltd was taken over by the Government of India and became Bharat Refineries Ltd.
1997 — On August 1, it was renamed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and got a dynamic yin-and-yang logo.
1992 — In January/ February, the government divested 20 per cent of BPCL’s equity shares to financial institutions, mutual funds and banks, followed by another 5 per cent in October and a further 5 per cent in December.
1993 — BPCL entered into its first joint venture with Shell Overseas Investments BV of Holland to form Bharat Shell Ltd, to market Shell lubricants and LPG.
1993 — BPCL signed a JV with Oman Oil Co to launch Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd for setting up a 6-MMTPA refinery in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.
1994 — Government of India divested 3.8 per cent of BPCL’s equity shares to employees.
1995 — BPCL was declared a ‘Schedule A’ company.
2001 — BPCL acquired the government’s holding (55.04 per cent) in Kochi Refineries Ltd. KRL has a 7.5-MMT refinery.
2003 — The government attempted to privatise BPCL. But following a petition, the Supreme Court restrained it without Parliament approval.
2006 — Formal merger of KRL, the erstwhile subsidiary company, with BPCL.
2006 — A wholly-owned subsidiary company, Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL), formed with an authorised capital of ₹1,000 crore for carrying out exploration- and production-related activities.
2017 — BPCL received Maharatna status.
2019 — On November 21, the government approved privatisation of BPCL.
2020 — The government invited bids for the sale of its 52.98 per cent stake in the company.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...