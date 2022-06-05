Learning through comics

Tech solutions firm Congruent Solutions has introduced a creative way to make training engrossing for its employees, globally. The company, which provides administrative solutions to the retirement plan sector in the US, has chosen comic strips to help employees understand fundamental topics such as data protection and privacy. The company has created fictional comic characters namely Bruce, Bella, Priya and Captain Firewall, who uncover these subjects in an easy and conversational manner. The company says bite-sized learning in the form of comic strips and quizzes is appealing to the younger workforce as its less time consuming and as effective as a full-fledged training session. Congruent has included gamification in the form of a monthly quiz to help employees to measure their learning.

