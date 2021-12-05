Microsoft’s expanding footprint

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Microsoft has expanded its India Development Centre (IDC) in NCR. Over the past two decades, The Microsoft IDC has been growing its footprint in India across cities like Hyderabad, followed by Bengaluru and most recently, its third campus in Noida was inaugurated earlier this year in January 2021. Now, the Noida facility at KP Towers has been further expanded. The newest worksite is spread across 150,000 square feet and built to drive digital innovation through expanded teams in Cloud & AI, Experiences and Devices Group, Microsoft Digital Teams, and the new Gaming division have a growing presence in India.
Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division has onboarded 14 transgenders as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery Operators at its mines. This initiative not only aims to break the glass ceiling but also targets to mainstream transgenders in the society. The company said it was part of its move to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.
Recently, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division had also onboarded 17 women as HEMM operators under its Women@Mines initiative.
Flexible workspaces are the preferred way to adopt the hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world, compared to options like changing existing office layouts or the hub-and-spoke model, according to CII Anarock’s latest report ‘Workplaces of the Future’. In an ANAROCK LinkedIn survey, 46 per cent of respondents chose coworking spaces for adopting hybrid work model; 30 per cent voted for the hub-and-spoke model, 24 per cent for existing office layout changes. This, among other factors, will potentially double the market size of coworking spaces over the next five years at a CAGR of 15 per cent reveals the latest report.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...