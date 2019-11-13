Flight Jargon

Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial approval and/or continued oversight of the Operator’s Flight Operations organisation and processes. The assessment performed by the FOI may include (but may not be limited to): the adequacy of flight operations facilities, equipment and procedures, the adequacy of the training programmes and competence of employees

Mandatory Continuing Airworthiness Information (MCAI): The mandatory requirements for the modification, replacement of parts, or inspection of aircraft and amendment of operating limitations and procedures for the safe operation of the aircraft. Among such information is that issued by Contracting States in the form of airworthiness directives.