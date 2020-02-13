From the world of jobs, smartphones and innovation hubs

Job love

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with their jobs, thought the data crunchers at Naukri. The jobs portal looked at the applying behaviour of millennials (60 per cent of jobseekers on Naukri belong to this cohort) as well as recruiter love towards candidate segments (deduced through resume downloads). The findings:

Millennials show a 4X affinity towards the animation and gaming industry. This is followed by 3X affinity towards industries like research/analytics, internet/e-commerce and advertising/pr/event management versus the non-millennials.

Millennials have a 10X affinity towards IT software – mobile roles. other interesting functional areas that crop up are analytics & BI, travel, TV & production as well as graphic designer roles.

As far as role titles go, millennials show high affinity to new-age roles like SEM specialist, social media marketing manager, and data analyst.

Millennials with over five years of experience are largely drawn towards IT software roles be it mobile, testing or mainframe along with analytics & BI. The younger millennials with 0-5 years of experience love the travel, analytics & BI and the TV/production industries apart from IT-software.

Millennials love Bengaluru as their preferred city of working, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

Xiaomi invests in WorkIndia

Blue-collar recruitment platform WorkIndia has raised ₹42 crore from Xiaomi. The five-year old company has 1.5 crore registered job seekers and presence in 763 cities across India. The company says it sees nearly 2.1 crore unique app sessions per month and its rise is linked to the surprisingly rapid adoption of online platforms by the blue-collar workers for their job search process.

Founded in 2015, the Bengaluru-based start-up aims to provide meaningful livelihoods to an estimated 23.7 crore blue-collar individuals in India. The USP of WorkIndia’s platform is a unique geo-positioning dynamic algorithm-based product that uses significant network effects such as salary predictive scores to enhance the user experience.

According to Manu Jain, Global Vice-President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, the company invested in WorkIndia as it saw significant future potential in the company. “It is inspiring to see WorkIndia leverage the high smartphone penetration in India and provide an opportunity to people from all segments, working as an equaliser,” he said.

Accenture’s New Innovation Hub

Accenture has just opened a new Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, where clients can co-innovate with Accenture by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling disruptive products and services for the digital economy.

Spread over 3,00,000 sq ft, the Hyderabad Innovation Hub offers its clients both the space as well as talent to co-create solutions, as it connects them with more than 2,000 Accenture professionals with expertise across multiple industries and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, security, extended reality, automation and blockchain.

“Our Innovation Hub in Hyderabad has the pieces our clients require to accelerate value creation through enterprise-wide, game-changing innovation,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology

New home for Nutanix

Enterprise cloud OS leader Nutanix has officially commissioned its new India headquarters. The over 2,00,000-sq ft Bengaluru HQ brings together the sales, engineering, R&D, service and support functions of the company under one roof, and has a modern, open plan with multiple collaborative and creative spaces as well as an in-house gym, sleep pods, and gaming zones.

The state-of-the-art facility has been developed to maximise the Nutanix presence in the city, attract more engineering and support staff, and showcase the company’s expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions — to grow its regional client base. Said Sankalp Saxena, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director - Operations, India, Nutanix: “We’re excited by our new home and the opportunities it provides us. India is integral to delivering the best solutions and service to our global customers and this facility marks yet another step in our ongoing commitment to the country.”

The Bengaluru headquarters is part of a continuing expansion for Nutanix in India, and follows recent moves into tier-2 cities and the recent appointment of Balakrishnan Anantharaman as Vice-President and Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC.

Inclusive benefits

Coworking giant WeWork has now extended the company’s medical insurance benefits to same-sex domestic partners. WeWork has 500+ employees in India and is the first collaborative workspace provider in the country to offer health insurance cover to partners of all LGBTQ employees.

According to Priti Shetty, Head of People, WeWork India, “WeWork as a brand believes in leveraging the diversity of our people and is taking steps to celebrate the spirit of inclusion.”

What an Idea, Sirjee!

“Not Working? Try NETworking!” is Vodafone Idea’s sparkling new campaign with a topical take on unemployment, under-employment and digital skills. What happens when a photographer in a touristy place whose camera work finds no takers and the owner of a saree store that is suffering due to business migrating online get together? The campaign cleverly showcases the myriad opportunities that internet, through a 4G network, throws open to people from different age groups and socio-economic backgrounds.

Developed by BBDO India, the campaign is based on real life insights on unemployment and under-employment amongst educated, qualified youth. There also co-exists in parallel, a huge demand-supply gap for skilled workforce with several graduates not able to find commensurate jobs.