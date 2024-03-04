The Indian biotechnology sector is seldom stagnant. New waves of innovation arise and sweep away ageing discoveries, leading to a virtuous cycle of change and growth. A significant number of deemed incurable diseases will start becoming treatable leading to a revolution in healthcare. India has the unique opportunity to be one of the world leaders in cell and gene therapies and secure its standing on the global stage.

Genetic diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, diabetes mellitus and Parkinson’s disease have long besieged Indians. The only options are lifelong, complicated, and expensive disease management in the hope that the disease stays under control. These diseases happen due to the loss of a particular type of cell. A cell therapy that can help replace the

missing cells in the body and restore the functionality that is lost can herald a huge change in disease management - from control to cure.

Similarly, cancer treatment exerts enormous financial burden on Indian patients and is a significant strain on the Indian healthcare system. It has been a few years since CAR-T cell therapy was advanced as a potential avenue for cancer treatment globally and India’s first indigenously-developed CAR-T cell therapy received market authorisation approval in November 2023.

Cell and gene therapies offer a paradigm shift from conventional medical treatments. Therefore, the industry and external stakeholders, government and venture capital firms, must invest in investigating promising ways to lessen the burden of chronic illnesses.

The government is enthusiastically pushing for research in cell therapy with over ₹ 70 crore allocated to stem cell research in 2019–2021. The Indian gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.50

percent from 2023 to 2028. Yet there are miles to go before India can be described as a frontrunner in cell and gene therapy. The establishment of innovation accelerators and biomanufacturing hubs is crucial. These will allow the vast domestic talent pool to showcase its capacity for innovation; while fast-track regulation will accelerate the process of going to market and improve the risk profile of such ventures, thereby increasing private investment in the sector.

By customising treatments based on genetic profiles, individualised healthcare solutions can be developed, which deviate from the conventional one-size-fits-all approach and promote more focused and efficient therapies. By promoting a biomanufacturing cluster-based approach, industry and government will be able to create manufacturing bandwidth and related expertise.

India participates in strategic health diplomacy, goodwill, and cooperation with countries committed to advancing biotechnology as it contributes to global health solutions. Our push for a revolution in cell and gene therapies has a relevance far beyond scientific advancements, driving forth economic growth, global leadership, and, above all, the welfare of millions of people.

While cell and gene therapies have demonstrated safety and efficacy in early trials, they are still beyond the grasp of the majority of the population with products costing $3,00,000 and upwards for a single injection. This status quo cannot be acceptable to India and the world. India needs to lead the way with the creation of a large suite of products in this space and prove that it is possible to create affordable, scalable solutions to serve humanity.

The global biotech community is currently keeping a keen eye on how India will break new ground in the domain of cell and gene treatment. Increased interest from international players not only demonstrates confidence in India’s developing capabilities but also speaks volumes about their expectations for the nation’s ability to make a substantial contribution to this revolutionary field. The spark has already been lit; now, we must make all efforts to fan the flames.

(The writer is Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Eyestem. Views are personal.)