1) Prioritise: Mornings involve planning and prioritisation, followed by running. I never miss my morning run. It requires a combination of physical strength, mental focus, and problem-solving skills, making it a challenging and rewarding workout.

2) Diet: Balanced, nutritious meals. Home-cooked food, and choosing healthy over junk, fried, salty or sugary foods. A nutrient-specific diet keeps energy-levels intact.

3) Revitalise: Besides cricket, my workout includes strength training and cardiovascular activity. Some mornings I do a fast HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout to revitalise my body.

4) Unwind: Time for myself involves slowing down, reflecting, a cup of herbal tea or maybe read a book.

5) Meditation: It keeps me calm. Time before sleep is light — it’s good for mental health.

(Nishant Pitti is CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip)