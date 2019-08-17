My Five: Water to flush toxins and music to calm the mind

Amit Sharma

Founder and CEO, eExpedise Healthcare

1 I have been a fitness enthusiast since my college days, an “early to bed and early to rise” person. My day begins at 5 am. I jog for at least 45 minutes every day.

2 I have started a culture of two-hour stand and twice-a-week 20-minute yoga session in office among all employees so they burn some calories and keep their mind fresh and calm. I make sure I don’t miss my 60 minutes of exercise with a target of burning 700+ calories on alternate days, after which I prefer a swim.

3 I am particular about my diet. Breakfast is always heavy. Lunch is full of high proteins like paneer, pulses, soya and, lentils. Dinner is mostly with a veg soup and some bread.

4 I give myself reminders to have water and make sure that I take 4-5 litres of water. Staying hydrated is one of the most simple and effective ways to flush out toxins from the body.

5 I live in Delhi where you can’t expect a calm place to walk around or sit in the open air. So, I prefer listening to music on my terrace and that calms me down. I prefer listening to classical music in the evening and before sleeping.