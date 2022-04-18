Video editing get better on the iPhone and iPad

Apple has introduced a new version of its iMovie with features that make it easier to create edited videos on the iPhone and iPad.

The Storyboards feature is aimed at aspiring content creators and moviemakers so they learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular types of videos shared on social. The feature brings flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type. For those who want to create a video even faster, Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects and music to the edit. Both new features include a range of styles to help personalise the final look and feel of a video, including titles, filters, transitions, colour palettes, and music, all designed to work together.

If you have an Apple device, download the app and give it a whirl.