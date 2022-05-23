What’s Hot This Week - Latest launches, gadgets, tech news

As we deal with the scorching heat across the country, here are the hottest new gadgets launches and personal tech-related news in recent times.

High-end 4K-resolution Sony TVs unveiled

As more and more of us crave just staying indoors with the AC on full blast, the new Sony X80K TV could now possibly keep you company in your living room! The television range is now available in screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

Built to look impressive yet minimalist, the brand new TV features a proprietary TRILUMINOS Pro display for a life-like colour experience. The company says they’ve integrated hands-free Google TV voice search, powered by Google Assistant. The system is said to work seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 as well. Powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the Sony X80K is slated to do justice to your cinema and gaming experiences. With a BRAVIA CAM built-in, you can use gestures to control the TV. The 55-inch model is available at a price of Rs 94,990, while the price of the other size options are yet to be announced.

Motorola Edge 30 available in stores now

Claimed to be the “world’s thinnest and India’s lightest 5G smartphone”, the Motorola edge 30 hit the racks last week at an introductory price of Rs. 25,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant. The edge 30 comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.55 inch pOLED display. The 50 megapixel primary camera on the smartphone offers image stabilisation, and ultra-wide & macro camera setups as well. The ‘Ready For’ feature on the phone is said to help you seamlessly connect to a bigger screen with Wi-Fi. The 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant is available for Rs. 27,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage for Rs. 29,999.

Two new realme narzo phones launched

Adding even more value to the budget smartphone category, realme has launched the narzo 50 5G and the narzo 50 Pro 5G. The realme narzo Pro 5G comes with a massive 6.4-inches Amoled display, 5000 mAh battery and a 48-megapixel primary camera. Available in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black, the 6 GB + 128 GB version is priced at Rs 21,999, and 8 GB + 128 GB costs Rs 23,999. The narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, sports a marginally larger 6.6-inches display which is, however, not an AMOLED screen. It packs the same battery capacity and a 48-megapixel sensor as well. With the same colour variants as above, the narzo 50 5G is available in three storage variants. The 4 GB + 64 GB is priced at Rs 15,999, the 4 GB + 128 GB at Rs 16,999 and the 6 GB + 128 GB at INR 17,999.

Two new ASUS ROG laptops launched

The ASUS Republic of Gamers lineup has introduced two new high-performance gaming laptops to fuel your gaming habit! First, the ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition comes with the latest hardware to help you enjoy cutting-edge gaming experiences. According to the company, a custom vapor chamber, paired with ROG’s exclusive Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal allows the SCAR 17 SE to push its hardware further than before. The laptop also features an interesting cyberpunk aesthetic, with invisible ink on the metal chassis. In normal lighting, it has a matte metallic texture, but under a UV flashlight, the ink flashes green and blue. Launched alongside this is the ROG Flow X16, a thin 16-inch, convertible laptop with Nebula HDR display and top-end components wired for gaming. The company is yet to announce the prices for both laptops.