ஏர் இந்தியாவை முழுவதுமாக விற்க அரசாங்கம் முடிவு

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

அரசாங்கம் ரூபாய் 40,000 கோடி கடன் சுமையை தள்ளுபடி செய்துள்ளது

மத்திய அரசாங்கம் ஏர் இந்தியாவை  (Air India) விற்ப்பதற்கு  மீண்டும் ஒரு முயற்சி எடுத்துள்ளது.  கடந்தாண்டு ஏர் இந்தியாவை விற்கும் முயற்சி தோல்வியடைந்ததால், இம்முறை வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு  கூடுதல் சலுகைகளையும் மற்றும் அதிகாரங்களையும் பகிர்ந்தளிக்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளது.

இம்முறை தனது 100 சதவீத பங்குகளையும் (முழுவதுமாக) அரசாங்கம் விற்கிறது. கடந்த ஆண்டு தனது 75% ஏர் இந்தியா பங்குகளை மட்டுமே விற்க அழைப்பு விடுத்திருந்தது.  ஆனால், அதற்கு எந்த நிறுவனத்திடமிருந்து விருப்ப மனு வரவில்லை.

இதுமட்டுமன்றி இம்முறை நிர்வாக உரிமையையும் (management control) வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு விட்டுத்தர அரசாங்கம் முன்வந்துள்ளது. மேலும், ஏர் இந்தியாவின் இரண்டு துணை கம்பெனிகளான (subsidiaries) ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸை (Air India Express) முழுவதுமாகவும் (100%) மற்றும் ஏ ஐ எஸ் ஏ டி எஸ்ஸில் (AISATS) தனக்கு உரிமையான மொத்த 50 சதவீத பங்குகளையும் கூட விற்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளது.‌ ஏ ஐ எஸ் ஏ டி எஸ்ஸில் (AISAT)  மீதமுள்ள 50 சதவீத பங்குகள் சிங்கப்பூர்  எஸ் ஏ டி எஸிடம் (SATS)  உள்ளது.

ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ்  ஒரு மலிவு விலை சர்வதேச ஏர்லைன்ஸ் நிறுவனமாகும்.

Ground handling என ஆங்கிலத்தில் கூறுவதுபோல் தரைச்சார்ந்த வேலைகளை  ஏ ஐ எஸ் ஏ டி எஸ் (AISATS) நிறுவனம் செய்கிறது.

விருப்பமுள்ளவர்கள் மார்ச் 31-ஆம் தேதிக்குள் மனுவை அளிக்கலாம் என மத்திய அரசு அறிவித்துள்ளது.

கடன்சுமையிலிருந்து  விலக்கு

மேலும், இம்முறை வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு ஏதுவாக ஏர் இந்தியாவின் மொத்த கடன் சுமையான (liabilities) ரூ 40,000 கோடியையும் தள்ளுபடி செய்துள்ளது. கடந்த முறை ரூ 15,000 கோடியை மாத்திரமே தள்ளுபடி செய்ய அரசாங்கம் முன்வந்தது.

வாங்குவதற்கு விருப்பமுள்ள நிறுவனங்கள் ஏர் இந்தியா‌ குறித்த அனைத்து தகவல்களையும் (data) மற்றும் பங்குகள் வாங்க  செய்யப்படும் ஒப்பந்தத்தைதயும் (share purchase agreement) முதல் சுற்றிலேயே பார்க்க அனுமதியையும் அளித்துள்ளது.

ஏர் இந்தியாவிடம் என்ன உள்ளது

ஏர் இந்தியாவிடம் தற்போது 146 விமானங்கள் உள்ளது. அவற்றுள் 56% ஏர் இந்தியா மற்றும் அதன் குழுமத்துக்கு சொந்தமானது.  மீதமுள்ள விமானங்கள் அது குத்தகைக்கு (on lease) எடுத்துள்ளது.

மேலும்,  ஏர் இந்தியா 50% சர்வதேச விமான சந்தையை தன் வசம் வைத்துள்ளது. இது வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு மிகப் பெரியளவில் பயனளிக்கக் கூடும்.

இதைத்தவிர, ஏர் இந்தியா சுமார் 4,400  இடங்களை (slots) இந்திய விமான நிலையங்களிலும், மற்றும்  32 சர்வதேச விமான நிலையங்களில் 3,300 உரிமை இடங்களையும் (slots) வைத்துள்ளது. ஏர் இந்தியாவை வாங்குபவர்கள் குறைந்தபட்சம் ஆறு மாதமாவது இந்த உரிமை இடங்களால் பயன் பெற வாய்ப்புள்ளது.

மேலும் ஏர் இந்தியாவின் திறமிக்க தொழிலாளிகள் மற்றும் மகாராஜா ப்ரேண்டையும் வாங்குபவருக்கு உரிமையாகும்.

யார் வாங்குவார்கள்?

இதை அரசாங்கம் ஒருபுறம் விற்க முயற்சி செய்தாலும், ஆளும் பாரதிய ஜனதா கட்சியின் முக்கிய தலைவர்களில் ஒருவரான சுப்பிரமணிய சுவாமி கடும் எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளார். இந்தியாவின் குடும்ப குத்து விளக்கான ஏர் இந்தியாவை விற்க அவருக்கு விருப்பமில்லை. அதனால் அவர் ஏர் இந்தியாவை விற்கும் முயற்சிக்குத் தடை விதிக்க நீதிமன்றத்தையும் அணுக திட்டமிட்டுள்ளார். மேலும், சுப்பிரமணிய சுவாமி ஏர்-இந்தியாவை பங்குசந்தை மார்க்கெட்டில் விற்று, அதற்கான சந்தை விலையை நிர்ணயிக்குமாறு  அரசாங்கத்திடம் கோரிக்கை வைத்துள்ளார்.

இதற்கிடையே துபாயின் ஏர்லைன்ஸான  ஏமிரெட்ஸ் (Emirates) தனக்கு ஏர் இந்தியாவை வாங்குவதற்கு விருப்பமில்லை என அறிவித்துள்ளது.

சந்தை நிலை மிக மோசமாக உள்ளதால் யார் வாங்குவார்கள் என அனைவரும் உன்னிப்பாக கவனிக்கிறார்கள். இண்டிகோ (indigo), எத்தியாட்  ஏர்வேஸ் (Ethiad Airways) மற்றும் வேறு  நிறுவனங்கள் மத்திய அரசை அனுகூமா என்று ஆவல் மக்களிடம் அதிகரித்துள்ளது.

