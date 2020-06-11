The unease of doing business

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
* Ever since the pandemic, we have had to cancel events and refund lakhs of rupees
* Here we were, trying to survive by taking our business online, and people found it wrong and immoral?
“Aren’t you ashamed of yourself, trying to make money in this calamity? Have you no morals? Is there no end to your greed? I will report this as an unethical post on Facebook. Shame on you!”
No, I don’t run a black market for hand sanitisers or N-95 masks. Or an escort or at-home massage service. I don’t deal in drugs either.
I teach writing.
My wife and I live in a Himalayan village and run a centre where people learn new skills and enjoy serenity. I teach people to write better. My wife, a psychologist, helps people deal with stress and anxiety through her practice and workshops.
Ever since the pandemic, we have had to cancel events and refund lakhs of rupees. Writers from the US, slated to visit in April, did not come. Revenue languished at nil as we entered our peak season. We have to pay rent, the salaries of eight staff members and the kids’ school fees. The going was tough.
So, we offered courses online. I renamed my writing course the ‘Lockdown Writing Workshop’ and started marketing it online. It didn’t take long for the shaming comment to land in my inbox. I wondered what I had done wrong. Maybe the person had lost someone to the novel coronavirus, I thought. But this was still March — the lockdown had barely begun.
The next week my wife offered her five-day emotional well-being workshop online. “You should offer this free. It is wrong to charge for this,” came another response.
We were flummoxed. Here we were, trying to survive by taking our business online, and people found it wrong and immoral?
Although enough people signed up and found value in the courses we offered, I was intrigued by those who found charging money for a service offensive. Making money during the pandemic had acquired an evil connotation... as if we were exploiting the situation, and our little enterprise was the greedy, evil “profit-at-all-costs” corporation. But we weren’t being opportunistic or trying to make money from the pandemic. We were simply trying to survive.
Strangely, some folks expected us to turn altruistic and offer everything free because of the difficult time. But that would mean paying my staff in altruism instead of money. And that would mean their kids eating altruism instead of food for dinner.
I started asking around, and many such stories surfaced. A friend in the food business had recently set up his fourth — and most expensive — restaurant in a mall, investing over ₹1 crore. That probably took everything he had earned and some debt. The pandemic had destroyed all projections, and he was now looking to sell the restaurant. As I discussed this with an acquaintance over the phone, he said, “Oh, it’s all right. They also make a killing when the going is good.” As if that makes the present loss less painful.
Another friend conducts art retreats in various resorts and had taken gutsy chances in life to become a full-time artist. The pandemic has destroyed her travel-based business, prompting her to offer online art classes for both adults and kids. She markets on WhatsApp and is often asked by people to teach for free in this “difficult time”. A few of them even negotiated hard on her already low fee. And then, the Zoom sessions revealed the palatial homes of the tough negotiators.
A third friend, the co-founder of a beverage education and training institute, requested my wife to conduct a session for bartenders on handling stress. She readily agreed; the participants had many questions. “With no income, what is the best way to save for the family?”asked one. Another wanted guidance on dealing with the stress of losing their job. Was it a mistake to join hospitality, asked the third. My wife happened to mention the session for bartenders to a few family members. They seemed surprised. Why would bartenders need counselling? Now, mine is a literate family, very sensitive and aware of our plight as a small business. Yet, it was hard for them to imagine why bartenders might be in trouble. Then I realised everyone in my family was salaried and had no clue what it meant to be self-employed or an entrepreneur.
My wife explained to them that the bars were badly affected by the lockdown and likely to be the last sector to recover. Many bartenders have lost jobs. The bars are often small businesses run by entrepreneurs, and many have lost their savings and defaulted on debt during the lockdown.
It struck me that it is difficult even for smart, sensitive people to imagine the stress of others who are unlike themselves. We cannot live other people’s reality because we cannot see the world from their perspective.
Unfortunately, from this non-empathetic place, some folks choose to judge and shame small businesses. It reminded me of the old fable of the blindfolded men and the elephant. Except, in our case, the guy who felt the tail thought it was a snake and was strangling it.
So the next time you come across behaviour you don’t intuitively understand, ask a few questions. Dig deeper. And try not to judge.
Chetan Mahajan is the author of The Bad Boys of Bokaro Jail and the co-founder of the Himalayan Writing Retreat in Kumaon
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
Love for the Malabar tamarind — a spice that dominates the Kerala red fish curry — is a lifelong emotion for ...
A hero’s welcome for the first humans on the moon came only after they spent 88 hours in a mobile quarantine ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...