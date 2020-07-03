Scan

Make a splash

Ravikanth | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

“I have stopped bothering! If it’s a good monsoon, we have to apply for a farm loan; if it is not, for a loan waiver!”

Monsoon is not just a season. It’s an emotion that stays with us through the year, even though the calendar gives it room for only four months. Whether too little or too much, rain makes us sing, dance, hope and even despair. Above all, it teaches us to get past the puddles of life with a smile

“Do you also give training for walking? I may have to be on the city’s roads after a shower...”

 

“I don’t call them umbrellas! I call them PPEs to guard against viral fevers!”



 

“Rain, rain, go away... little one wants online play!”



“This weather app is so accurate! It says ‘scattered showers’!”


 

“Let me guess, you two want to come inside because it’s raining cats and dogs outside, right?!”


 

 

ravikanth

Published on July 03, 2020
Monsoon
