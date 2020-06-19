Pass me the parotta, please

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
* A move to roll out 18 per cent GST on the parotta has divided Twitterati
* In comparison, a customer pays only 5 per cent GST on every purchase of roti
“Chicken Manchurian, two chicken fried rice, garlic prawns and chilli chicken.”
The curly-haired waiter with a pink notepad cast a questioning look at our group of four. Have we ordered too much, I mumbled under my breath. The chap, on the contrary, was patiently waiting for us to complete the list.
“Two Thums Up,” a friend volunteered.
“Madam, parotta?” the waiter sounded frustrated as he threw this question at us.
Parotta (paratha for many other parts of India) and chilli chicken? I ran out of the busy restaurant in central Chennai to check its credentials on the signboard. Yes, it said Chinese restaurant in bold red letters. But which self-respecting Chinese joint serves parotta?
I rushed back to the table and urged my friends — all sambar-sick hostel residents like me in the year 2000 — to leave the restaurant. “Let’s go somewhere else, please!” The girls, equally suspicious of the Sino-Malabar combination, were too lethargic to step out into the stewing Chennai heat. “Just shut up and eat. You won’t die,” one of them hissed.
I slunk back in the dusty wooden chair with the energy of a slow loris. And shut my eyes as the parotta hit the table, along with the bevy of Chinese beauties.
I usually don’t entertain unsolicited advice when it comes to food. But this instance had its benefits. I dug into the plate with trepidation, taking a cautious bite of the flaky Malabar parotta with a piece of chicken. And then all hell broke loose. We ordered more chilli chicken and more parotta, till we ran out of the last penny in our pockets.
A new beginning had been made. A handful of diehard Calcutta-crazy girls had been converted for life. The Malabar incursion was not just flavourful and crispy. It was undeniably emphatic.
This food accident from the noughties flashed across my mind last week, as I zoomed in on a small news item. It said that a Karnataka bench of the Authority of Advance Rulings had decreed that parottas (in all spellings, shapes and sizes) are not as humble as the roti, and therefore eligible for 18 per cent GST. This was bad news not just for iD Fresh Foods, a Bengaluru-based company that was seeking a GST slash on its frozen products — mainly Malabar parotta and a wheat-based flatbread — but also the thousands who rely on such supermarket saviours for no-cook meals.
The ruling sent Twitter into a tizzy, with memes and witticisms clogging the feed. Industrialist Anand Mahindra predicted the genesis of a new breed called ‘parotis’, to circumvent the controversial tax regime. Hashtag #HandsOffPorotta managed to rally thousands of Malayalis to the defence of the layered flatbread, eaten with different kinds of meat preparations as well as the spicy egg roast. Most termed it “cultural racism”, pitting the North Indian roti against the South Indian parotta. Some called it “emotional atyachaar” while Kerala Tourism invited followers to share their favourite Malabar parotta moments and recipes on Twitter.
A girl from the east of the country, my relationship with flatbreads began quite late in life — only after I had tired of the mounds of rice. Apart from the Sunday staple of luchi (which is puri to other parts of India), I was slowly weaned into a diet of a triangular paratha, made with a mix of atta and maida, and a simple potato dish or fried aubergines on the side. On particularly bad days, my mother would serve the paratha with just a spoonful of sugar or jaggery.
A Delhi visit during mid-school years tossed some butter-coated alu parathas in my direction. I ate them well but, in the internal rating system, placed them a few notches below the sattu paratha that my loving Bou — the Bihari masseuse who kept back pains and shoulder knots at bay for the entire household — plied my plate with. The roasted gram flour is now celebrated as a superfood, though Bou needed no scientific backing for her unwavering faith in the flour.
The Delhi variety returned to my life in 2006, along with a job in a travel magazine. Many winter mornings were spent zipping down the highways out of the city, only to stop at a dhaba for parathas, chai and gajar ka halwa. I even survived a visit to the Parathewali Gali in Old Delhi, fairly shocked at the greasy and oversalted parathas being sold in the name of heritage.
The roti — now in a special GST lounge for the privileged — never quite did the trick for me. I found them dry, uninspiring and a poorer cousin of items such as bhakri (widely eaten in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka) and the fluffy appam. And the countless meals in different parts of Kerala — from Kottayam to Kozhikode — cemented the throne that the parotta had come to occupy.
Now that grocery visits are few and far between, I’ll rely on food delivery apps to show my support for the cause. Bring me the frozen Malabar parottta, please.
The rotis can wait.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...