Odisha government set to own a team in Ultimate Kho Kho

The Odisha government has decided to pick up ownership of a team in the soon-to-be-launched sporting league Ultimate Kho Kho. The Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company-owned team will be the fifth franchise of the league.

The other four franchises are owned by Adani Group, GMR Group, Capri Global and KLO Sports. This includes Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chennai teams.

It will be the second direct sports venture for the Odisha government, which also owned a team—Kalinga Lancers—in the Hockey India League in 2013, the statement added.

“Kho Kho is very popular in many parts of Odisha. In the recent Khelo India Youth Games, our boys and girls played well and won the silver medals. Since it’s a traditional game, we have huge scope to develop it further in the State. Therefore, we have decided to participate in the Kho Kho league, said Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera

OSDPC is collaborating with leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd and will be working closely in Ultimate Kho Kho.

“Sports Odisha has been one of the key factors in the sporting revolution of India. Their focussed approach in developing a sport has been impressive. They have created an environment that has encouraged many corporate investments to create access for grassroots development and future champions. And now their association with Ultimate Kho Kho, is a great sign for the development of the sport,” said Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi.

Ultimate Kho Kho has roped in Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as its broadcast partner with an exclusive multi-year contract and the first season is slated to be held later this year.