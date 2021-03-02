Science and Technology

Piramal appoints Saurabh Mittal as CTO of retail finance business

Our Bureau | Updated on March 02, 2021

Mumbai, March 2

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Saurabh Mittal as Chief Technology Officer of its retail finance business.

“Mittal will lead technology strategy towards building a world-class tech and artificial intelligence (AI)-led lending business, creating a cloud-native cutting-edge tech-stack,” the company said in a statement.

