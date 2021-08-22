Marketing

NUGGETS

Age of influence

Updated on August 22, 2021

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle continue to dominate the influencer marketing world, but travel influencers are finding it tricky to create fresh content now, says a report from Social Beat’s Influencer.in. It says that 54 per cent of influencers claim they have collaborated with up to five brands in a month, showing that brands are taking this space seriously. For 82 per cent of influencers, Instagram is the platform with most engagement, with Facebook and YouTube following behind. The most promising upcoming app is Clubhouse.

