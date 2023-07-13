Several angels have announced an investment of Rs 1.35 crore in the startup companies promoted by contestants appearing in the first week of the business reality show ‘Nenu Super Woman’ (I’m a Super Woman) on the OTT platform aha.

“To be streamed on aha on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning July 21, the show will capture aspiring women’s resilience, tenacity, and entrepreneurial spirit. It will provide them with a platform to turn their business dreams into reality,” an aha executive said.

The panel of angels include Rohit Chennamaneni (Co-founder of Darwinbox), Sridhar Gadhi (Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela Inc), Renuka Bodla (Venture Partner of Silverneedle Ventures), Sudhakar Reddy (Founder and CEO of Abhi Bus), Dodla Deepa Reddy (Founder of Dodla Dairy), Karan Baja (Bajaj Electronics), and Sindhura Ponguru (Director of Narayana Colleges).