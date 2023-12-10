Black Friday sales are coming in for considerable attention. The uniquely American retail phenomenon that has now been adopted by marketers world over, saw some twists this year. Indian online retailer Nykaa stood out from the clutter by marketing the day as Pink Friday. Meanwhile, sustainability warriors and climate change activists are coming down heavily on the consumerist day. According to UK-based refuse company Waste Managed, Black Friday sales come at considerable cost to the planet. It says that last year’s Black Friday sales generated 4,29,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from product deliveries alone. And, also people buy unnecessary things that they live to regret later and dumps get lined with Black Friday’s poor purchases.

Some smart brands are now creating anti-Black Friday campaigns, taking an active stance against the consumerist day. They could well win in the long term.