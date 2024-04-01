Publicis India is ramping up its creative leadership. It has appointed Aman Mannan and Shitu Patil as joint National Creative Directors (NCDs). The duo will lead the creative vision for all brands at Publicis India, and report to Managing Director, Oindrila Roy. Mannan has nearly 25 years of experience across leading agencies such as Interface Communication, McCann Erickson, DDB Mudra Group and Leo Burnett India. Patil has 23 years of advertising and branding experience and has worked with Lowe Lintas, FCB and Publicis Ambience. She also successfully ran her own design agency, Plus One.

