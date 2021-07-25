Marketing

Boosting femme businesses

Global marketing communications agency, Wunderman Thompson, has launched Fund Femme, a new database of women and non-binary owned businesses to help tackle economic gender inequality.

Despite having 80 per cent of spending power, women represent only 33 per cent of business owners. Covid -19 has dealt a massive blow as women start-ups received 27 per cent less funding.

Fund Femme allows consumers to discover and shop from women and non-binary business owners across beauty, fashion, food, homeware, technology, health and wellness, travel, fitness, arts and culture, media and charities.

