Dentsu unifies CXM

| Updated on August 22, 2021

After restructuring its creative and media businesses in India, Dentsu is now unifying its customer experience management practice. Its data transformation, digital transformation and CX consulting will be housed in one unit to create a specialised practice in India under brand Merkle. The Dentsu India CXM business will now house the agencies — Sokrati, Fractal Ink Design Studio and Merkle B2B, under one umbrella. Anubhav Sonthalia will lead Dentsu CXM in India as its CEO.

