Digital ad growth slows down in the US

According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s biannual report, the rate of growth of digital advertising revenue slowed down to 17 per cent in the first half of 2019 over the same period last year, compared to23 per cent in first half of 2018 over 2017.

But while overall growth slowed, mobile video boomed as did audio podcasts. Analysts feel that there is no cause to worry as the slowdown in growth could be reflecting a more mature market. It could also be a reflection on stringent privacy norms kicking in.

However, with the roll-out of 5G services and technologies imminent, digital advertising growth is expected to pick up next year.