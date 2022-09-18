Driving into the Metaverse

Hyundai did a digital drive – literally – when it launched its Venue N Line, the sporty version of its compact SUV, in the metaverse first. The teaser showcases Venue N Line being driven in Hyundai Mobility Adventure, at Hyundai’s owned space on Roblox. This space consists of multiple attractions developed specially for the launch, such as the Event Square, N Line Zone, Racetrack & India Zone. The Hyundai head of sales, marketing and service greets all the visitors entering the metaverse.

The entire interactive module built on the Roblox platform was conceptualised by Innocean Worldwide India along with expert inputs from the specialist Metaverse team at their Seoul HQ.