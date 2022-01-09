Footwear maker VKC steps out with Big B

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Kozhikode-based footwear manufacturer, VKC Group, is stepping up on its ambitions. And, in step with it is the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, whom it has roped in as brand ambassador. The ₹2,000 crore company, which is one of India’s largest polyurethane (PU) footwear maker, believes that Bachchan will inspire both young and old customers alike, and help change people’s perception of footwear.
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, says that it is the first time Bachchan is endorsing a footwear brand, and the association will help promote VKC — which carries the slogan “celebrate hard work” in its campaign — resting on the pillars of “long-lasting, honest pricing and affordability”. Also, he believes it will give a fillip to the overall development of the Indian footwear industry — creating a global mass brand in the economy segment to take on Chinese products.
“We expect that VKC brand campaigns featuring Amithabh Bachchan will positively influence the markets in the north, where the per capita consumption of footwear is lower,” says Razak. Bachchan’s endorsement comes on the heels of VKC’s big plans, which include launching new products such as super soft polyurethane (PU) footwear and ramping up its youth-focussed products under the brand Debongo from next fiscal.
After Debongo, VKC plans to launch another brand called Jay.May.Ka, which is a fun-wear unisex concept, being pushed with the messaging — “Age no bar, fun no bar”. Started in 1984, the company has 24 manufacturing units in different States and three in Sri Lanka, Sudan and Bangladesh. In 2007, VKC started production of PU footwear at price points that were 50 per cent less than prevailing market rates.
The company believes this helped increase the per capita consumption of footwear in India. In India, per capita consumption of footwear is below two pairs, while in developed countries it is six to seven.
India’s footwear production is six billion pairs with a total value of $15 billion, which is expected to touch $38 billion by 2030. India is the second largest player in the footwear industry. But there is a huge gap between China, which currently commands 60-65 per cent of the world’s footwear business, while India’s share is hardly 10-12 per cent. Razak believes India can close the gap considering the labour cost and availability. Though there are around 40,000 players in the footwear industry, he points out that 75 per cent of them are in the unorganised segment. There is a need to strengthen the sector to compete with China. Razak also cites the emergence of Vietnam in the footwear market, with its share reaching 10 per cent. Razak says that 85 per cent of the footwear manufactured in India is non leather, but the government is hardly extending any priority to the sector. The export market caters mainly to the leather segment and high-end products.
Footwear has moved well beyond functional roles and is a fashion statement now, asserts Razak. With time, more attributes like comfort and adventure are getting added to it. Footwear fashion trends are evolving fast and to keep pace, the sector needs technological advancement, he says. China is fast adapting to changes, whereas India is lagging behind.
However, Razak says India’s footwear industry has come a long way from Methiyadi (traditional wooden footwear) to a wide range of offerings including flip-flops, shoes (formal and sports) and Roman (half shoes). But these are common — to step forward, we need to embrace 3D technology, he says. While 3D printed footwear is on the anvil, VKC is also experimenting with virtual reality based products. Customers can use an app to get footwear in the right measurements.
VKC hopes to put its best foot forward with the aid of technology.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...