Imagine a platform where you can match brushstrokes with the top exponents of Pichwai, Phad, Bhil and other folk art forms. Chartered accountant turned entrepreneur Kartik Gaggar’s online art learning start-up Rooftop allows you to do just that.

Through its live workshops and curated courses, Rooftop has organised over 2,000 art experiences, featuring the expertise of more than 2,100 master artists. It has a membership of 42,800+ participants hailing from over 20 countries worldwide and opened up a new canvas of learning for art enthusiasts.

A tour of art

How did a CA who articled with PwC get into the space of art? Gaggar says he harboured a profound passion for the arts from a young age. In the sea of online learning ventures, he spotted a gap in the realm of Indian arts and crafts education, and decided to bridge the gap between aspiring learners and the cultural custodians.

At first, he initiated a Facebook page where like-minded individuals could partake in immersive ‘art experiences’ — city walks and art tours that unveiled the hidden artistry thriving within localities. At one point, he held such walks in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

During the course of his research, Gaggar embarked on a transformative journey, engaging with artists and started documenting their creative processes. This odyssey eventually birthed the ‘Circle Community’ in 2020.

However, destiny had its own plans as the world faced the pandemic. Gaggar swiftly adapted to the circumstances. “I consider those periods as moments of growth,” he reflects.

Henceforth, his brainchild was christened ‘Rooftop’ — a place where families often congregate to learn, play, eat or chat. The platform’s original vision was to “establish an exclusive community that united local artisans, providing them with a platform to showcase their artistry.”

Rooftop app

Gaggar says that Rooftop app is owned by a bootstrapped company called Slo-Mo Experiences. The platform was launched with an investment of ₹2.5 crore and ever since its launch, it has witnessed a 5x year-on-year growth.

“In January 2022, Rooftop launched the updated version of its app. In the first six months of FY23-24, the app aims to have a turnover of ₹4-5 crore and then scale it further,” says a company statement.

Rooftop operates on a subscription and pay-as-you-go model for its art workshops. Gaggar elaborates on the revenue streams, stating, “Apart from collaborating with businesses for workshops, our primary source of income stems from course sales.” He highlights the prominence of ‘Maestro courses’ as one of their flagship offerings.

“These maestro courses, meticulously curated by award-winning veteran artists, boast over 10 hours of recorded content. By embarking on these courses, participants not only master traditional art forms but also immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of tradition and culture underlying them,” Gaggar reveals.

Moreover, Rooftop actively engages with corporate entities operating under a B2B model that centres around fostering employee engagement through art-related activities.

Unleashing potential

Since its inception, Rooftop has garnered interest not only from art enthusiasts but also from prominent governmental bodies such as the Tourism Department and the Ministry of Culture.

As part of the ‘Startup India Innovation Week 2022’, Gaggar presented policy recommendations in the Travel and Tourism sector on the theme ‘Local to Glocal’ in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rooftop has even signed MoUs with Manipal University, Jaipur and collaborated with top institutes like Sir JJ School of Arts, Nottingham Trent University, UK, and Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi. “We even conducted workshops for Google and have collaborations with Genpact and Bain Capital,” Gaggar adds.

He envisions a platform that empowers art lovers to access immersive art workshops on-the-go while simultaneously enabling artisans to forge alternative sources of income. “Our future endeavours aim to establish art as an asset class model,” says Gaggar.