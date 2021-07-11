Men’s make-up goes mainstream

Nail polish is not just for women. Wunderman Thompson’s Intelligence Brief for July points to the trend of men embracing skincare, makeup and body care, and brands taking note of the shift and acting upon it. For instance, Estée Lauder is funding men’s makeup startup Faculty, which describes itself as “modern grooming for the new masculinity.” What’s more they sold out of their nail polish and nail stickers for men. It also describes how Rapper Lil Yachty launched his own brand Crete in May as he felt that men should be able to wear nail polish without any stigma.