Marketing

Men’s make-up goes mainstream

| Updated on July 11, 2021

Nail polish is not just for women. Wunderman Thompson’s Intelligence Brief for July points to the trend of men embracing skincare, makeup and body care, and brands taking note of the shift and acting upon it. For instance, Estée Lauder is funding men’s makeup startup Faculty, which describes itself as “modern grooming for the new masculinity.” What’s more they sold out of their nail polish and nail stickers for men. It also describes how Rapper Lil Yachty launched his own brand Crete in May as he felt that men should be able to wear nail polish without any stigma.

Published on July 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

advertising (media)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.