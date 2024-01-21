McCann Worldgroup India was named Agency of the Year at the Advertising Club’s ‘EFFIE India Awards 2023’. Mondelez India was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while the coveted Grand EFFIE was won by Enormous for Jaquar’s campaign ‘Unimaginable Brand Extensions.’

Announced at an event at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, the awards acknowledged the impactful work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. EFFIE India garnered a record-breaking 1,276 entries this year, the highest in its 23-year history, with participation from 79 agencies.