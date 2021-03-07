Google’s announcement on March 3, that once third-party cookies are phased out of its web browser, it will not build alternative identifiers to track individuals, creates challenges for marketers and the ad tech community. How will they reach their target audience in a cookie-less world where identities will be protected? Google Chrome will be removing third-party cookies by 2022, and this is a natural evolution of the privacy debate. However, the answer might be in more investments in first-party data. Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman and founder of S4 Capital, says the announcement reiterates the importance of first-party data and how digital consumer relationships will be earned by customer experience and value exchange.