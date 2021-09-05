On the campaign trail

The big themes this fortnight are sustainability and Teachers’ Day. It’s also the month when IPL2021 resumes but we have not yet begun to see action on that – though indications from agencies are we can expect a lot of play from brands during the tournament.

The power of nature

Beauty brand Lotus Organics+ has collaborated with The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) to observe Sustainable September. A high decibel digital campaign #caretoliveorganic starring Dia Mirza has commenced and will run till mid October. During the association with WTI, Lotus Organics+ and Dia have created a set of 50 Limited Edition pinewood boxes containing a range of organic skincare products that will be on sale on the brand’s website. All sales proceeds of these boxes will be donated to WTI.

Flaunting the commute

E-cycles brand Hero Lectro has launched a TVC that flaunts the electric capabilities of the e-cycle as well as its eco friendliness and promotion of healthy lifestyle. The proposition - ‘Want it. Flaunt it’ – comes through in the fast-paced film which depicts flirty banter between a girl and a boy and uses vivid colours and dynamic camera shots to portray the power of the e-cycle. The cheeky film conveys the message that it is not about getting from point A to B but how you do it.

Saluting the spirit of teachers

Youva, the stationery brand from the house of Navneet, is celebrating teachers through a campaign #Teachersarethebest. In the fun film, conceptualised by Ants Digital, teachers are asked to reminisce about their student life, favourite and least favorite subjects, being punished or scolded in school and if they enjoyed going to school as a kid.