The screens were dominated by Independence Day ads over the last fortnight as brands gave creative expression to the idea of freedom. Hearteningly, the ads showed on-ground effort by the brands.

End dependence

Federal Bank’s Independence Day campaign was themed ‘End Dependence’ and promoted the idea of self reliance among its customers. The video begins with an elderly woman struggling to recharge her DTH service on her mobile. But, she manages to do so in the end. The joy of successfully doing it on her own is written all over her face as the camera pans to show that she is in a living room surrounded by her family. Not only is the campaign a nudge to get even those who are not digitally savvy to use mobile apps, but also promotes the Federal Skill Academy that runs free skilling programmes to empower economically disadvantaged youth and women.

In-dependence

Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com has made an unusual film that shows the other side of marriage. It creatively highlights through a school setting and a dialogue between a teacher and girl students how even after 76 years of independence, 76 per cent of Indian women continue to live “in-dependence”. The film is part of the CSR effort of the brand to further the cause of women’s financial independence. This Independence Day shaadi.com joined hands with Udayan Care, a women-focused NGO to up-skill up to 10,000 women over a period of five years.

Threads of the nation

Tata Tea Premium’s Independence Day effort was a tribute to India’s rich handloom legacy with its “Desh Ke Dhaage” campaign. Using gigantic 3D anamorphic outdoor activations, the brand showcased the vibrant stories of Indian handlooms through special edition packs of Tata Tea Premium at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram from August 13 to 17. Executed in collaboration with the Laqshya Media Group, the immersive experience took consumers on a colourful joyride through the artistry of some of India’s iconic handloom weaves — from the grandeur of Banarasi Silk to the intricate Chanderi, from the vibrant Phulkari of Punjab to the exquisite Pochampally from Telangana.

Sisters in the spotlight

Chocolate brand Cadbury is always ahead when it comes to festive marketing and it’s already out with its Rakshabandhan campaign that puts sisters in the spotlight. Its #BrothersWhoCare campaign points out how romantic relationships tend to take over our mindspace and push siblings in the background. Why can’t brothers take out their sisters for a movie or dinner and make her feel special is the central message of this lovely campaign conceived by Ogilvy.