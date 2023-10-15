It’s raining ads. The festive season combined with world cup cricket have got brands scrambling to put out campaigns. This year, there are some heart-warming Pujo creatives.

Painting the town glitzy

Asian Paints once again joins Kolkata’s vibrant Durga Puja celebrations with its Sharad Shammam initiative. It has launched a special heritage-inspired festive pack for its luxury interior paint Royale Glitz and also done a magnificent transformation of Kolkata’s tram from Tollygunge to Ballygunge. The Royale Glitz festive pack has some stunning artwork and an AR-integration featuring the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Ilish fish, Bankura Horse and iconic Bengali things. But it’s the tram makeover that catches the eye — two bogies have been beautified with artworks honouring Kumartuli and showing Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance. A lovely video — the Festival of Creativity — that goes behind the pandals and features people who make the Pujo memorable completes the loving tribute to the festival.

Pure happiness

Coca Cola’s The Real Magic of Pujo animated ad is catchy, effervescent and puts a smile on your face. The delightfully witty lyrics set to a folksy tune capture the spirit of pandal hopping, from eating rolls, cutlets, guarding your slippers, the non stop feasting and the thirst quenching with a chilled bottle of Coke. The film through its animated characters against artsy backdrops unlocks glorious memories.

The spirit of Durga

Tanishq’s Pujo campaign which carries forward its empowered women narrative seems a bit forced and preachy. The campaign is set on the premise of the strength of the Bengali woman in the land graced by Maa Durga and shows a woman teaching her little daughter how she can be strong by staying true to one’s beliefs. The little girl sees examples of progressive women around her and understands the true meaning of shakti.

Match madness

Godrej Interio’s new digital ad piggybacks on the cricket fever surrounding the World Cup. Short and sweet, it scores with a focused messaging. It shows how every home has two types of people: cricket lovers and those who don’t get what the fuss is about. And yet it shows how the whole family congregates to watch cricket — not necessarily for the love of the game but the comfort of Godrej Interio furniture.

A good catch

Pedigree India’s new ad rides on cricket and Bollywood smartly, though it is the pooch that steals the scene. It stars Varun Dhawan and shows him watching a game of cricket with a golden retriever. Even as someone takes a big catch on the pitch, the dog displays his great catching ability jumping to retrieve a ball thrown by Dhawan. What a star, compliments an awestruck Dhawan. The dog mentally quips — Bro, while you grab the footage, I eat Pedigree.